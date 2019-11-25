SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is only a few days away and a local law firm is working to make sure everyone is able to get a turkey this year.
Monday morning, dozens of people lined up with bags and carts outside of Springfield's Gray House to collect a Thanksgiving meal.
The law firm of Pelegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley distributed 250 turkeys to those in need.
The firm partnered with Arnold's Meat to purchase the turkeys and today, Arnold's went to the Gray House to deliver the birds.
Teresa Liberti, executive director of the Gray House, told Western Mass News it's important to make everyone feel as though they are truly experiencing the full Thanksgiving tradition, so turkeys aren't the only food on the menu.
"So they'll get potatoes, they'll get dessert, rice, stuffing, all of the traditional fixings to go with their turkeys, so they don't have to worry about anything other than the cooking, and getting people to the table," Liberti added.
Liberti said volunteers have been helping since last Thursday, bagging all the donations and they even received 4,070 pounds of food from SABIS International Charter School for this special event.
Volunteers have also been assisting families and people to their cars and homes with their Thanksgiving meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.