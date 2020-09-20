SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The nation continues to mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days after her passing. But President Donald Trump said, on Saturday, he will reveal his new nomination for the Supreme Court as early as next week, while Democrats said the move is hypocritical.
A local political expert told Western Mass News the timing of the death of Justice Ginsburg sparked controversy in Washington and around the nation.
"This is a profoundly sad day," Western New England University Professor of Law Julie Steiner.
People across the country continue to mourn, but Steiner told Western Mass News that she is thankful for the legacy Justice Ginsburg leaves behind.
"I feel a mixture of grief and gratitude. I’m sad for the loss of this influential, legal mind, but I’m also grateful because she trail blazed the path for our country and our legal system, and in particular, for women," she said.
But with just around six weeks until Election Day, the battle over who will replace her, and when that will happen, is ongoing.
"People are nervous President Trump will have the ability to shape the court by replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor," Steiner explained.
Democrats said the replacement should be named after the election, some citing when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to fill a Supreme Court vacancy back in 2016, months before the Presidential Election.
"This would be President Trump’s third pick and one that could certainly sway the constituency of the court," she added.
But President Trump, backed by Republicans, is planning to a woman replacement nominee as early as next week.
"Many senators want to ignore the called McConnell rule and take a vote right now on President Trump’s nominee," she said. "The concern is the long term persistent impact this would have on the Supreme Court."
As the battle when to fill the vacancy continues, Steiner said Justice Ginsburg will never be forgotten.
"She was an intellectual powerhouse," she said.
