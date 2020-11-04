SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All eyes are on those remaining votes in key states, especially those where President Trump has filed lawsuits in an attempt to halt the counting of votes.
Things have been changing by the minute Wednesday tonight. But one local lawyer told Western Mass News this could be a very long-drawn-out process.
"Just add this to the list of things in 2020 that is just unprecedented and unwanted," said Jeffrey Morneau, part of the board of directors with the Hampden County Bar Association.
The race continues between the president and former Vice President Joe Biden.
But President Trump's campaign announced lawsuits on Wednesday in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, as the votes are still too close to call in some states.
"As you start to bring in more and more states, it just becomes more and more dragged out and more and more complicated," Morneau explained.
Morneau told Western Mass News that it could be a while until there's an official winner.
"I can envision a scenario if the Republicans are challenging a bunch of states, I can certainly see the Democrats, in turn, doing the same thing," he noted.
Morneau said the president has a right to ask for a recount in Wisconsin since the votes are within a one percent margin, but he doesn't think it will change anything.
"It’s no different than any of the recounts we’ve had even here in western Mass. in local elections," he added. "The results probably won’t change. The numbers might change a little bit, but usually, the result doesn't change."
But Morneau also said he thinks something seems unusual in Wisconsin with a very high voter turnout.
"I do think at some point somebody is going to have to explain how 90 percent of Wisconsin’s registered voters came out to vote," Morneau said.
Mass. Senator Eric Lesser told Western Mass News he doesn't expect the president's lawsuits to get very far.
"You see lawsuits around elections frankly all the time. People can file lawsuits, whether or not those lawsuits have merit and whether those lawsuits move forward or whether they have decent ground is another matter," he noted.
Morneau also said nothing like this ever happened before and told us he thinks states are trying their best to count all the votes.
