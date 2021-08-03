SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Tuesday regular covid-19 testing for unvaccinated city employees. He also isn’t taking a future vaccine mandate off the table.
Many are wondering about the legality of these mandates, as more and more companies across the nation are announcing their own requirements.
Attorney Jared Olanoff says employers can require vaccines and you can be terminated if you don’t comply.
“You can be denied access to employment, restaurants, and places like that,” said Olanoff.
It is however, up to the company.
With covid-19 cases on the rise in the city of Springfield, Mayor Sarno is strongly encouraging city employees to get vaccinated. Those unvaccinated will now undergo regular testing.
“Hopefully the numbers will go in the right direction. If they do not, I will not hesitate a bit to order vaccinations and other aspects to stop the spread of this delta variant as a condition of employment,” said Mayor Sarno regarding a vaccine mandate.
More and more major companies across the nation like Walmart and Disney are requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Attorney Olanoff says legally employers can mandate getting a shot.
“There have to be exceptions for religious beliefs or people who can’t get the vaccine because it’s not safe for them to do so based on a disability, or pre-existing medical condition.”
He continued saying companies who set mandates will offer alternatives to people who don’t want the vaccine, such as regular testing and mask requirements.
If a company doesn’t, they have the final say on the status of your employment if you’re not vaccinated.
“I don’t know if we’re going to see the extreme consequences for not getting the vaccine such as termination, but I will tell you it is available,” said Olanoff.
He says legally these mandates still give people a choice without forcing a dose on anyone.
“If someone does not want to get the vaccine, they’re not being forced to, they just can’t go to these places and eat there, or work there.”
Olanoff says government jobs are a little different than private employers but ultimately companies can mandate the shot and can terminate you if you’re without one. Olanoff said he doesn’t think it will come to that.
