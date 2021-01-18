SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The presidential inauguration is just two days away, where President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Many Massachusetts lawmakers are also heading down to the country's capital.
Congressman Richard Neal said the most important focus all Americans should be fixed on, in this presidential inauguration is nothing new, witnessing the transition of power.
"The peaceful transition of power in American history has been pretty unique. We always know when there's going to be an inauguration on the first Tuesday, after the first Monday, on an even-numbered year, every four years," Neal explained.
In just a couple of days, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office as the 46th president and vice president of the United States.
Neal said he anticipates Biden acknowledging the divided America seen today.
"Being the institutionalist that he is, he's going to offer a consultatory address, that recognizes the challenges that we confront as a nation, including the pandemic and a slowing economy," Neal said.
With an abundant number of National Guard members scattered in Washington D.C., as well as all over the country prepared to protect any threats made to the inauguration, Neal said it's just as significant that Biden delivers an important message to the American people on Wednesday.
"I think there's a pretty profound opportunity for him to offer a dimension of reassurance to the American people," Neal said.
Neal said while he recognizes there are mixed feelings all across the nation towards this year's inauguration, every American must be a part of it.
"I can't emphasize enough how important it is to conduct this inauguration in full public view. And I know there won't be many people in the audience as there were in past inaugurations, but I think for American people to be able to witness the transition of power, that's I think central for the inauguration," Neal said.
Neal said there is one other point to keep in mind.
"It's not about the personalities; it's about our reverence for the intuitions for the American government and American life," Neal added.
Neal also advised every American to remember that the whole world will be watching this presidential inauguration and how the American people respond.
