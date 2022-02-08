SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – New information has been released about police traffic stops in Massachusetts.
The state released a detailed report focused in large part on who police stopped based on race and what time of day or night, community by community. It is all part of an effort to dig deeper into possible racial disparities.
These numbers are from the year 2020, and it gives us a better look at who police are pulling over and when.
“Well, when you get data, you analyze it, and if the data leads to more stops in one area, specifically when it comes to black and Latino people, I think we need to look at that,” said State Representative Carlos González. “It doesn't mean we’re making a decision at this moment, but we need to review.”
Representative González reacted to the new police traffic stop report released by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. It is the first report of its kind in the Bay State, made possible through a provision in the state's law banning cell phone use while driving.
As the house chair of the legislature's Public Safety Committee, Representative González has been reviewing the data closely.
From February 23, 2020 until the end of 2020, there were more than 425,000 total traffic stops – 60 percent by municipal police departments and 40 percent by state police.
The majority of stops were between noon and six in the evening, with the least amount of traffic stops occurring from midnight to 6 in the morning.
One of the conclusions drawn from the detailed analysis was that white motorists are more likely to be stopped in daylight than in darkness, whereas non-white motorists are less likely to be stopped in daylight than in darkness.
Representative González said that making the information public is very important and could lead to changes down the road.
“What we want to, at the same time, look at the data, analyze it, and see if there’s any patterns we should address,” Representative González told us.
The researchers applied the veil of darkness analysis to study the racial distribution of traffic stops. It is a test that compares stops made in darkness to those made in daylight. It is based on the logic that police officers are less likely to be able to determine a driver’s race at night than during the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.