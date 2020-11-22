SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks 57 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and other officials honored the president and held a private wreath placing ceremony at the eternal flame in Forrest Park.
The mayor told Western Mass News Springfield has a longstanding history of celebrating JFK's legacy.
"There are only two [cities] in the United States that have continuously honored JFK, and Springfield is one of them," he said.
At the ceremony, taps were played to memorialize the late president, who was killed in Dallas, Texas, in 1963.
