SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Derek Chauvin will serve 22 and a half years behind bars for the death of George Floyd. Chauvin is guilty of three charges: second-degree unintentional murder. third-degree murder. and second-degree manslaughter.

Both the president of the NAACP of the Greater Springfield area and a former District Court Judge believe Derek Chauvin got fair sentencing. The judge made the decision based on the law and not public opinion.

Bishop Talbert Swan, the president of the NAACP of Greater Springfield, shared his thoughts with Western Mass News.

Biden says Chauvin sentence 'seems to be appropriate' President Joe Biden said on Friday that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's 22-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd "seems to be appropriate" after being informed of the decision by reporters.

"I was pleased that he received a sentence of over 20 years. I would have preferred the maximum sentence that he could have received. But we have seen police officers convicted of murdering Black people receive far less," Swan said.

The maximum sentence would have been 40 years behind bars. Western Mass News asked a former District Court Judge why Chauvin likely did not get 40 years.

“Basically because he didn't have a prior record. And that's a factor that is a mitigating factor in sentencing. And the fact that he had service that up to that point in time really showed no pattern of conduct that rose to this type of level,” former District Court Judge Mary Hurley said.

We asked Hurley, if Judge Peter Cahill made the right call. Here is her breakdown:

"I think what the judge did was take into consideration everything, most especially the egregious nature of the crime that was committed and that a message had to be sent," Hurley said.

As far as that message being sent, Bishop Swan thinks conviction is potentially just a one-off.

“I think this was an isolated incident in which a police officer was charged, convicted, and received a just sentence,” he said.

but he is optimistic about the future of police offers being held accountable.

“I hope that it sets a trend but I don't think necessarily it's going to have a cascading effect," Swan said.

Former District Court Judge Hurley also told Western Mass News Judge Cahill exceeded what the recommended sentence was in this type of case. Usually, it's up to 15 years with parole afterward.