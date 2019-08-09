SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New information today in the mass shooting out of El Paso, Texas.
Authorities confirm that the man accused of opening fire in a Wal-Mart, killing 22 people, had racially-driven motives.
Authorities revealed today that the 21-year-old shooter, Patrick Crusius, admitted to targeting Mexicans.
After speaking with the Pioneer Valley Project, they say this latest development just confirms a larger problem our country has been facing for years.
They also say he thought it would be wrong to carry out the attack in his hometown of Allen, Texas.
The Dallas suburb is 650 miles away from El Paso.
He reportedly told officers he thought his family wouldn't find out he carried out an attack in a different city.
Tara Parrish of the Pioneer Valley Project tells Western Mass News that, after hearing this latest development, it is unfortunate that this is the climate of our nation's culture.
"I wish I could say I was surprised. I think we all expected that to be the case, but it’s really disturbing the state we are as a country, that we’re not surprised that people are being targeted for the color of their skin," stated Parrish.
She went on to say that this latest tragedy in our nation adds to the racially targeted narrative that seems to be growing in our society.
