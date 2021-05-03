SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Zoo in Forest Park is receiving more than $100,000 in pandemic recovery funding to continue its mission of education, conservation and rehabilitation.
On Monday, Senator Eric Lesser, Representative Carlos Gonzalez, members of the Springfield Legislative Delegation and Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director of The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center are scheduled to announce $125,000 in funding to provide care for over 225 animals.
The funding was included in the FY21 budget that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law in December 2020.
The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at 293 Sumner Ave in Springfield.
