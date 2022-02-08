WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – If the school mask mandate is lifted here in Massachusetts, how will communities in western Massachusetts respond?
Western Mass News took this question to local leaders to find out.
The mask mandate for K-12 schools is currently in place until Monday, February 28th. On Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced their school mask mandate will end next Tuesday, allowing local districts to make future masking decisions on their own.
We brought questions to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt to find out how he is preparing if Massachusetts follows suit.
“I think everyone in New England is kind of in the same boat, so if one is doing it, hopefully it makes sense for others to do it,” Mayor Reichelt told us.
He spoke with Western Mass News one day after Governor Charlie Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced an update will be coming soon regarding the statewide school mask mandate - currently in place through the end of the month.
“We’re almost two years in now, I think everyone’s done with it,” said Mayor Reichelt.
We stopped by West Springfield High School to see how students felt.
“There’s a lot of kids that just put the mask on their face and they don’t really wear it, kind of just wear it to make people happy,” said Gary Winthorpe.
“It makes me feel more comfortable because I know that if people aren’t vaccinated, that they can protect themselves and other people,” said sophomore Madison Reardon.
We took a look at the town’s weekly COVID data. After a sharp increase in cases last month, the total leveled off and dropped significantly from the week of January 20th to the week of January 27th.
West Springfield weekly covid-19 cases per 100,000 people:
12/30/21: 81.8
1/6/22: 167.7
1/13/22: 303
1/20/22: 329.3
1/27/22: 223.4
One student told us that masks have taken a toll on learning, and even pointed out the mask tree, which he described as a form of silent protest.
“A lot of it is facial communication, but we don’t have that with the masks,” said Devin Antonellis. “Lots of kids at the end of the day put their masks on the tree just because they don’t like them.”
As for how West Springfield would respond to a statewide mandate potentially being lifted, Mayor Reichelt had this to say:
“We don't have our own separate one for the schools, so if the Governor lifts it and DESE lifts it, then it would be lifted here in West Springfield as well.”
We reached out to various other school districts Tuesday to find out where they stand. So far, we have heard from Palmer's superintendent Pat Gardner, who provided us with a statement that reads in part, quote:
If commissioner Riley lifts the mask mandate, I believe we would follow his mandate with the caveat that we continue to recommend masks and that we would continue to provide them to faculty, staff, and administrators.
Western Mass News will keep you updated with the latest developments.
