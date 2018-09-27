Thousands of Americans watched as the Kavanaugh hearings unfolded.
Both sides made their case to the Senate Judiciary Committee, but this is not a trial and it will ultimately come down to a vote.
"It's almost like these women give other women empowerment to come forward with their stories. There are so many that have been in the closet, it has been in their past," said Gina Ayvazian of Northampton.
Americans listen closely to allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
"The underlying issues is...is Judge Kavanaugh qualified to sit on the court?" said David Kuzmeski with American International College.
That question boils down in part to Kavanaugh's moral fiber, which is called into question.
"This is the highest court of the United States. There has to be a level of not just judicial competency, but with integrity," Kuzmeski noted.
However, how this will ultimately unfold drills down to just a few opinions.
"Objectivity is waning, but there are probably four or five Senators who are going to sit back and this proceeding is really all about convincing them...to either the validity or the lack of validity of these accusations," Kuzmeski said.
The challenge comes with the burden of proof.
"It's about ⅔ of people that have been victimized don't even come forward. Because of that, and especially now, there is no physical evidence. There is no corroborating evidence. We are looking at one person's word against another. That happens a lot in trial to be truthful," Kuzmeski explained.
Dr. Blasey Ford does have some corroboration, but this hearing is not in a legal arena, but rather a political proceeding.
"In a criminal trial, the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt. This is different. We're not talking about whether there was a crime. We're talking about whether someone is qualified to take a job," Kuzmeski said.
The vote is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.
