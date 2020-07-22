SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Interest rates are at an all-time low, which means lenders across the country and in western Mass. are swamped with home buyers and those looking to refinance.
Rates are found under three-percent for a 30-year fixed loan. One local lender we talked to today said if you're looking to buy a home or refinance, or even if you're not looking, you should be.
"On Thursday of last week, mortgage rates went to an all-time low in U.S. history. I had to look twice at my screen, but the rates went down to 2.875 for a 30-year fixed-rate, which is amazing," said the Freedom Credit Union's Vice President, Jeff Smith.
Smith told Western Mass News now is the time to jump in.
"I used to tell people that if you've got a mortgage of "X" percent you should consider refinancing, but right now, if you have a mortgage you should consider refinancing or maybe even buying a new home. It's a really good time," Smith explained.
Smith said, right now, it's cheaper to buy than it is to rent, considering the rates were one to one and a half percentage points higher a year ago.
Take, for example, a $200,000 loan. Let’s do the math.
A 1-percent saving will save you $120 a month, $1,500 a year, and $40,000 over the life of the loan.
Smith said Freedom's volume is up to 80-percent over last year.
"We've had to create efficiencies within the department to make it easier to apply. Everything is paperless now. You can apply online, over the phone, everything is done by email," Smith explained.
He told Western Mass News 90 to 95-percent can be done from home...Even the appraisals are remote.
"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are allowing drive-by appraisals now or exteriors, so appraisers don't have to come into the house," Smith said.
First step: He said to talk to your lender and lock in and ask, what happens if rates go down even more.
"If the rates go even lower, many institutions will lower the rate through the process for you," Smith explained.
But ask upfront. He told us 50-percent of lenders do, 50-percent don't, and what if your credit has taken a bit of a hit, especially during the pandemic.
"Financial situation, if it's situational, we take that into account," Smith noted.
The average turnaround time slowed a bit when the pandemic hit, but he said even with high demand...It's about 30 days for a mortgage and 60 for a refinance.
Smith also said industry giants like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac predict rates will likely stay low for the rest of the year, but with no crystal ball, he advises it's best to act sooner than later.
