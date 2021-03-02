SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dr. Seuss's hometown of Springfield reacted Tuesday to the news that six of his books will no longer be printed.

The company preserving Theodore Geisel’s legacy said the books contain harmful and racist depictions.

The six books are going out of print, but existing copies may still be in school libraries and on kids’ shelves at home.

Western Mass News spoke with an education professor about how teachers and parents can approach conversations on the images in the books.

Six books in the Dr. Seuss catalog are going out of print. The announcement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises explained the books contain harmful depictions of people of color.

One of the books was the center of controversy in Springfield a few years ago. An image from “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” was included in a mural at the Dr. Seuss Museum and then was covered up.

Western Mass News reached out to both a school library and public libraries. They said they are working on plans to address copies of the books in question that may be on their shelves currently.

“Caricatures often have negative connotations, and it’s important to recognize if that is the window experience that young children are getting, they are getting a very negative perception of others,” Springfield College Education Department Chair Stephanie Logan said.

Logan said parents should look at the books on their children's’ shelves to see what other depictions of people of color are available to them.

“If that’s the only book that has visual representations, that’s a problem,” Logan explained.

She said parents can find other books featuring stories written by and about people of color.

“How do we expand the opportunities for your young children to see the breadth of representation?” Logan said.

Logan said talking to children about these six Dr. Seuss books, which were published before 1960, could also go a long way in teaching children about the history surrounding racist or stereotypical images.

“It is important to put it in its time and place and to have conversations about how things have changed,” Logan added.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also spoke out Tuesday. He issued a statement where he said he respects the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop the publication of the books.