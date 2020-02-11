PALMER/STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of the man killed in Sunday's logging truck crash is speaking out this evening.
Police said the logging truck driven by 73-year-old Roger Tetreault, had crashed in a gully on the Mass Pike in Stockbridge.
Tetreault was pronounced dead on the scene.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the family of the Wales man, including his son, Brian Tetreault.
This is the first load of logs to leave “Tetreault and Son”...since the company’s name became symbolic, rather than the reality of a father and son working side by side.
"He’s always taught us to be tough and you know you gotta make your way through everything and we went to work yesterday," Brian said.
On Sunday, Brian's father Roger was transporting logs on the Mass Pike.
Brian told Western Mass News his 73-year-old father did all of the driving for the company.
"Left at 4:30 in the morning on Sunday just raring to go so that he could come back and spend time with my mom in the afternoon," Brian explained.
And in a business where the work is 7 days a week, Brian began to worry when his father wasn't answering his cell phone.
"Three hours went by you know I’m in my machine all by myself," Brian noted.
Brian instead receiving another message...
"She said state police are here. I came out and my shepherd was laying at their feet and I just knew I knew something was wrong," Brian explained.
MSP said Roger Tetreault’s logging truck was found crashed on the Mass Pike.
"There’s no doubt in my mind that there was some kind of medical...We thank God that no one else was involved," Brian said.
Brian said he not only lost his father but his business partner.
A retired state forester, Carmine Angeloni, who worked with Roger, said the loss will be felt in the demanding industry, where most businesses are small, aging and family-owned.
"We’re not only losing a family member, leader of a company we’re losing a very well respected member of this entire industry,' Angeloni said.
"Sure we can work less if we wanted to struggle," Brian said.
Back on the never-ending schedule, Brian said “Tetreault and Son Forest Management” will continue until he retires, but with no family poised to take it over...
"This is such a tough business I wouldn’t even want them to have to go through what we’ve gone through," Brian noted.
The company will be just that, the legacy of a father and his son.
"We are going to retire his number you know I’m not looking to replace him," Brian said.
