SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As Springfield hospital officials announce optimistic trends from within their facilities, their concern now turns to nurse homes.
Several western Mass nursing homes reporting COVID-19 outbreaks from within.
Local long term care facilities have been fighting outbreaks of COVID-19.
The CEO of Baystate Health announced today that social distancing is working and the growth of COVID-19 cases in their hospitals is slow, but for people living in one of the several western Mass long-term care facilities with an outbreak of coronavirus - that optimism is less palpable.
Mark Keroack said hospital officials are working with local nursing homes to ensure they have enough PPE and access to testing measures.
"We’ve been convening groups of 15 or 20 with the medical directors from these nursing homes. In many of the instances what we find is what they’re most interested in is infection control expertise," Keroack explained.
Teaching the staff at nursing homes how to properly enact pandemic protocol.
"What you wanna do is to separate the people that you know are uninfected from the people that are infected," Keroack noted.
Though both hospitals and nursing homes are staffed with medical professionals, the Industrial Hygienist, Bob Kirchherr who designed Springfield's homeless triage center, said there are structural differences that allow hospitals to better control infection spread.
"Long-term care facilities aren’t designed the same way a hospital would be, where you can isolate areas where you have separate HVAC zones or systems," Kirchherr explained.
Western Mass News spoke over the phone to Congressman Richard Neal about the disease, that's proven so deadly for seniors.
"There’s not much you can do other than confining many of these people to their rooms, which is now happening in some instances. But still, the reporting that we received whether it’s from Longmeadow or Williamstown or Holyoke it’s a reminder of just how perilous the situation remains," Neal explained.
Neal announcing that Massachusetts will receive 841 million in federal support for hospitals through the CARES Act - and that long term care facilities will receive assistance as well.
For Neal, whose uncle is a resident at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the issue is personal.
"He was testing positive for the disease, but as of three days ago he was in recovery and we have our fingers crossed," Neal noted.
Mercy Medical Center also announcing today that they've assisted the long term care facilities that they oversee.
They also provided infection control education to correctional facilities over the weekend.
