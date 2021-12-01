SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Senator Adam Hinds, who is a western Mass. native, is running for Lt. Governor. His goal would be to make sure all parts of the Baystate are represented.
Political shockwaves across the commonwealth on Wednesday as Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced they will not be running for a third term in 2022.
"It was a bit of a shock for me to hear the governor was not running but I think the bigger news today isn't that the Governor isn't running but the Lt. Governor Polito isn't running for governor either," said State Rep. Jake Oliveira.
First word of the decision came in a letter to friends and colleagues on Wednesday morning, the pair said it was an extremely difficult decision to make.
They said in part quote:
"Coming out of this pandemic, we are acutely aware, more than ever before, about how little we can take for granted...We both want to be there with Lauren and Steve and our children for the moments, big and small, that our families will experience going forward."
This news leaves the State's top seats open for new representation. State Representative Jake Oliveira told Western Mass News the democratic bench has a significant pool of candidates.
"I’m sure attorney general Maura Healey is likely eyeing the seat and will probably make some sort of announcement within the next couple of days or so," said Rep. Oliveira.
Senator Adam Hinds from western Mass. is one of the democratic candidates who hopes to have his name on the final ballot.
"We are at a unique moment in history here and it makes it clear we are going to have a new Governor and new Lt. Governor, I put my name forward a while back because it's time for visionary leadership and moving beyond the status quo and I feel like it is an important we make sure we have folks who have a record of bringing people together, that's part of my background," said Senator Hinds.
He told Western Mass News he will focus his race on making sure all parts of the Baystate are equally represented, specifically our area.
"Every budget and every bill that comes into Senate chamber we have been focused on what does it mean for western Massachusetts," said Senator Hinds.
Meanwhile, Representative Oliveira has already announced his support for Senator Hinds.
"Adams understands the issues of suburban and particularly rural communities as someone who has represented numerous cities and towns in western Mass., particularly in the Berkshires, Adams is someone who I'm proud to support and I announced that a couple weeks ago," said Representative Oliveira.
Senator Hinds said he does not have a running partner and that he is focused on his own race.
