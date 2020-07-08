SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Looking to start a home improvement project? Well, you might have to put those plans on hold because contractors and homeowners can't find lumber in stock.
Western Mass News looked into why the lumber industry is struggling with supply.
Lumber mills across the U.S either stopped or slowed production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now consumers and contractors are paying the price and finding that pressure-treated wood is few and far between.
"What happened with COVID-19 pandemic was the month of March, the trees and yellow pine industry pretty much shut down for 4 or 5 weeks," said Boilard Lumber's Vice President Bob Boilard.
In addition to reduced production, Boilard told Western Mass News, homeowners sheltered in place and kept busy with DIY projects for months, caused lumber to nearly disappearing from the shelves.
"So now, the industry is playing catch, and we are in the same boat as many vendors out there. We are playing catch up, as well," Boilard explained.
"It's like the perfect storm, factories shut down, and more people want to do projects around their homes, so at the end of the day there’s a big shortage with lumber," said home improvement contractor Adam Quenneville.
The high demand and low supply are also causing problems for contractors.
Quenneville said his customers are looking to build decks, but the lack of supply is forcing them to delay projects.
"We are trying to find more resources, more companies that sell lumber," he explained. "They are telling us they don’t have it, and hopefully in a month, we can get it to you."
The demand for lumber is so high that all of the wood, is sold!
Boilard also said he's unsure when the lumber industry will improve, but if you are looking to use pressure-treated wood for a project, you better try to buy it soon.
"The five-quarter radius edge decking which finishes off a pressure treated deck, that is if you don't get your hands on it by late August, you may not see it by early winter or following 2021," Boilard noted.
