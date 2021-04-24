SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--New details on a story Western Mass News first brought you a couple of months ago.
Jury trials are about to resume in Massachusetts, after a long pause due to COVID-19. Because some capacity restrictions are still in place, the Eastfield Mall was chosen as a new place for trials in the Springfield Area.
Some residents have safety concerns about this new location and brought their questions to Western Mass News.
In the past and before the pandemic, officials had described Springfield District Court as one of the state’s busiest. To address the backlog of cases due to COVID-19, an abandoned section at the Eastfield Mall will serve as a new trial court location.
This was unusual news for Springfield resident Lisa Thompson, who said she once worked in a store there years ago.
“I was 15 years old when I worked there, so this is a staple,” Thompson said.
The old cinemas that were left vacant when Cinemark abruptly closed last June, are being reworked into trial courts and state officials are doing it out of necessity.
Some 12-juror trials will be able to resume after a long pause due to COVID-19.
And with some capacity restrictions still in place, the Eastfield Mall would help tackle the case backlog by serving as an additional location.
But residents like Lisa, who reached out to Western Mass News to get answers, are concerned that bringing suspects into the mall could create safety hazards for the public.
“What protocols are going to be in place for the community's safety so the people can still continue to come to the mall while these trials are taking place and know they’re going to be safe?” Thompson asked.
“Issues with family members of people that are on trial, overspilling outside of the courtroom,” Joseph Eddington of Indian Orchard neighborhood council said.
Western Mass News brought those questions and scenarios to Eastfield Mall property manager Dave Thompson. He told us there will be one entrance for the public, underneath the cinema sign.
Thompson said one side entrance would be designated for suspects, and the state will provide security guards.
“... And we’re going to bump up our patrols out here as well,”
Thompson said the courts are completed from a construction standpoint. The State wouldn't allow our cameras inside, so we asked Thompson to describe the inside of this mall cinema-turned-courthouse, possibly a first in Massachusetts.
“It’s pretty unique, right? There’s three courtrooms in there right now and then most of the rest of the old cinema areas are being used as jury pools,”
Thompson also said there won't be any indoor mall access from the trial court and that other areas of the movie theater will be transformed into office spaces for judges and attorneys. It's a need that even concerned residents understand in these unprecedented times.
“There’s a lot of people that have been held and not able to make it to trial and it’s really not fair,” Eddington said.
