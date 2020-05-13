SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The brother of a local woman is up against the biggest battle in his life.
Richard Daviau is at Baystate Medical Center, being treated for COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to his sister about his fight against the virus.
“I can’t imagine this world without him. I can’t,” said Debbie Daviau, his sister.
She described her brother as a healthy 48-year-old with no preexisting medical conditions.
She said it was a shock to her entire family when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“This virus doesn’t seem to discriminate, and I don’t think we know enough about it, and that's a little bit scary for my family, for all us, as we are trying to figure out how this happened,” she said.
He showed early symptoms for COVID-19.
“It was early April, and he wasn’t feeling well,” the sister said. “He had a fever, he had a very bad migraine and just vomiting and just an overall dry cough, just did not feel well at all.”
As time passed, his condition only worsened, and he wound up at Baystate Medical Center.
“He’s 48, healthy,” she said. “April 11, he entered the hospital, and he was just on a nose canal, his breathing got worse, his lungs got worse, and on April 20, they decided they had to vent him.”
He is currently on an ECMO machine to ease the strain on his heart and lungs.
As part of his treatment, he has received both hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma.
Debbie Daviau said the plasma helped his condition, but he still developed pneumonia.
“As of today, he is doing better,” she said. “As far as his numbers go, his pneumonia is getting better, white blood count is getting better, and we need all of the things to progress so that they can figure out the next steps with his care.”
She said one of the hardest things is not being able to see her brother in person, but she said thanks to the staff at Baystate Medical Center, her family has been able to communicate through FaceTime calls.
Richard Daviau is sedated and intubated, and while on FaceTime calls, he cannot talk.
He has two daughters ages 17 and 13.
His sister said while these are very difficult times, the family is thankful to be able to see him, even if it’s virtually.
“We want the girls to be able to talk to him because we think it’s very important that he knows that they are there and that we continue to support him as he continues to fight this virus,” she said.
As for the road ahead, he is weeks away from a full recovery, but Debbie Daviau said her brother is a fighter, and so is the Daviau family.
“I can’t imagine this world without him,” she said. “I can’t. We need to bring him home for his girls, for the things that he loves.”
A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Daviau family and the restaurant he owns, Damn Yankees BBQ, get through these hard times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.