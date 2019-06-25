HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- After appearing in a Springfield court on Monday, the West Springfield man charged in connection with an accident that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire waived his arraignment appearance today.
The lawyer for Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Zhukovskyy, 23, who worked for a West Springfield hauling company, faces seven counts of negligent homicide.
Mass. State Police said there could be drug charges added after a lab tests are complete for possible heroin residue on wax papers that were found.
Now, Zhukovskyy is facing even more legal trouble as a local survivor is pressing charges not only against him, but also the company he worked for, Westfield Transport.
We spoke with Attorney John Haymond on Tuesday and he told us that his client is currently recovering from severe injuries, that could potentially be life-altering.
Haymond said that anytime life-altering injuries occur, legal action is necessary to ensure the families impacted get the financial help needed to recover.
Joshua Morin, 45, from Dalton was one of the Marines riding with the Jarheads on Friday and is one of the three victims taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
"We represent an awful lot of motorcyclists. We're very deeply involved in the motorcycle community, specially in support of veterans," Haymond said.
Haymond told Western Mass News that after 40 years of legal practice, he has never seen an accident quite like this.
"How often do you hear of seven people pronounced dead at the scene of an accident, as well as two or three others who are critically injured? I mean, in my lifetime, I've never heard of this before," Haymond noted.
That is why Haymond is pursing litigation on behalf of his client, not only against Zhukovskyy, but also Westfield Transport.
"We're going to do everything in our power to make sure he's protected and make sure his wife is protected and financially supported," Haymond explained.
Haymond noted that Zhukovskyy's previous record needs to be taken into consideration and could heavily impact this case.
"These are people who have to go to their lives and put their lives on the line for our freedom, our interests, and our well-being and this gentleman in particular is a man, who is devoted his life to helping others - not only as a Marine, but he's also a nurse. This is a man who cares and is devoted every aspect of his life to helping others and it's time for us to get back to him," Haymond said.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Haymond asked that the public respect their privacy to let Morin and his wife heal from this tragic accident.
