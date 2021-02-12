LEEDS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, a Leeds resident received a letter from the Department of Unemployment Assistance saying he owes back over $16,000 in unemployment benefits.
But on Friday, he heard back from the state with an apology.
"There was no way that was getting paid back by me," said Leeds resident Ryan Cheevers-Brown.
Cheevers-Brown has been receiving unemployment benefits since March of 2020. He had a job on campus at Rochester Institute of Technology. When the university shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, he lost his position.
"I have received amounts varying from $76 to $695 a week based on what the federal government has authorized," he explained.
On Thursday, he received a letter from the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance. The letter said he needed to pay back $16,000 in benefits due to not being eligible to receive them.
He told Western Mass News he was terrified and left with only one question, "What should I do?"
"That 16,000 has been what’s paid all my bills throughout this pandemic: car insurance, doctors, glasses, some food and gas, everything. I don’t have that just sitting around. It’s not like I’ve been sticking it in a savings account. That’s been financially keeping me afloat," he explained.
Unable to get in contact with the DUA, he reached out to State Representative Lindsay Sabadosas’ office and was finally able to get some help.
Western Mass News followed up with the representative, who told us that mid-day Thursday, her office received dozens and upon dozens of calls with similar incidents. So, she reached out to DUA herself.
"It does look like there was an error. Many people have received a letter today that they are not disqualified, and they do not owe any money," she explained.
Friday morning, Cheevers-Brown received that email from the department, saying:
"DUA is contacting you directly because you received a denial and notice of overpayment in your UI online account dated February 11, 2021. Please note that this was sent to you in error. Please accept our sincere apologies for our error and any distress it may have caused you."
Sabadosa said, however, some residents may be receiving a legitimate request for repayment.
"You will see in your portal a request to do so and how you upload those documents," she said. "So the folks who got this letter by mistake, they didn’t have any notice that there was an identity verification issue on their account."
Sabadosa added that if you do need to submit identification verification on your portal, you should submit it from a laptop or desktop. But if you believe you have received it by mistake, she suggests contacting your state representative.
