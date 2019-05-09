MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a reunion roughly eighty years in the making.
Last Summer, a local family with ties to Latvia began to search for more on their father’s lineage they knew nothing about, but thanks to technology and some effort, this family has grown.
Back in the late 1930's, Gunarts Jansons was born in a red house in Latvia.
“Since been renovated," Erica Jansons tells us.
He never knew his parents, or if he had any family at all.
“I thought," says Gunarts. "I was the only child after eighty years they've been telling me, 'you're all by yourself'.”
At two years old, Gunarts was shipped off to Germany, moving from orphanage to orphanage, really a byproduct of World War II.
“You do what the oldest tell you to do," continued Gunarts. "You have no choice.”
The 81-year-old’s life journey led him to become a U.S. citizen, now living in Montgomery, but he didn’t truly know his past.
“He's never even had a birth certificate," said Erica. "Never had a passport.”
His daughter, Erica, tells Western Mass News she never gave up hope.
She knew someone, or something, was out there to help track down this lost family of hers.
Finally a clue, when a DNA test confirmed Gunarts was Latvian, refocusing the search.
Now knowing Gunarts' parents’ names Erica turned to a Latvian Facebook group for help.
Someone answered, connecting her with a civil records employee.
“That's a big plus," says Gunarts. “She had access to everything.”
Everything, meaning the family Gunarts never knew he had, four brothers and five sisters.
Four of his sisters are still alive, and, this past April he got to go to his homeland of Latvia and meet them for the first time.
“After eighty years," added Gunarts. "You don't know how to react. It was very touching. Even though I may not show it on the outside, inside I was really broken up, so it was a very touching moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.