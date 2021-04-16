(WGGB/WSHM) -- A post on Facebook caught our attention. It surrounded a local father and son duo who were fishing in the Ware River when they found what appears to be a wedding band.
After hearing their story, Western Mass News is trying to help that family reunite the ring with its owner.
“I was digging a hole about a foot and a half deep and I pull my shovel out and I see a ring,” said Connor LaFleur.
LaFleur spends a lot of his time out digging in the Ware River doing some treasure hunting every now and again.
“It's fun. I relax, get in the water, and enjoy myself,” LaFleur added.
However, what he found on Tuesday was out of the ordinary. A ring was found nestled deep in the river's sand near the Palmer wastewater treatment plant.
“The ring is titanium with 14k gold circles,” LaFleur explained.
Now, he’s speaking exclusively to Western Mass News in hopes to find its owner.
“I hope I can find the person who lost it or got rid of it and reunite them with the ring,” LaFleur added.
LaFleur thinks it's possible the ring may have traveled down the river, but he's hopeful he'll be just as lucky in finding the owner as he was finding the ring.
If you or someone you know believe that ring is yours, email our newsroom and we will work to connect you with LaFleur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.