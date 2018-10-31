EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As marijuana dispensaries in western Massachusetts are on the cusp of recreational sales, Western Mass News is bringing us an exclusive look at a professional growing facility.
Today, we take you to INSA in Easthampton to explain the step-by-step process.
Before entering the facility, those going in must put on a protective suit because "there's a lot of outside contaminants that can come into a grow," according to INSA CEO Mark Zatryka.
Our visit began in INSA's 'mom' room.
INSA head grower Matt Livermore explained:
"This is our mom room. This is where the plants are going to be staying in a vegetative state...constantly be taking cuts off of these plants when they're ready to have cuts taken off of them and they're going to be moved into the clone room."
[So these plants in here, these are like your main species from which all of the other blooms are going to come from?]
"Everything comes from this room. This is the most important room that we have. If we were to lose all these plants, we'd be years behind."
We then visited the cloning room, where humidifiers come up and dispense water and nutrients, inducing the plants to make initial roots, so they can be potted in a mom room and moved to a veg room.
Over in the veg room, "they're going to be getting 18 hours of light and six hours of darkness to simulate a summer period. The tallest ones over there, they're going to be up-potted into three gallon cloth pots and they'll be moved to a bloom room after it's harvested next week," Livermore explained.
Livermore noted about the bloom room:
"In here, we have our high pressure sodium lights. It's closer to what you might see in a fall or autumn environment. These are the buds. This is the part of the plant where you're actually getting your cannabis from. We're going to be nine weeks in our bloom rooms. I would say probably 90 to 100 days total for the process. We're ready to get it done and get it down to retail and into the curing process first."
After the plants are cultivated and dried for a period of seven to 10 days, any additional leaves or stems are trimmed from the product. We're told on a good day, workers can produce 10 pounds of ready-to-sell marijuana.
"Once we have our final approval for recreational use, we're able to do is transfer, so the product that we're going now will be able to transfer some of that product for adult use for recreational use. We're going to make sure we say at least 35 percent or more of our inventory for our patients to make sure their access to the medication they need," Zatryka added.
