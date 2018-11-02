HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not Thanksgiving yet, but Marines from Westover Air Reserve Base are already focused on Christmas.
They are knee deep into this year's Toys for Tots campaign.
Western Mass News is proud, once again, to team up with the Marines to help local families in need.
In fact, they've already received a record number of requests from local families and you know what that means: time to get shopping.
"We really need infant toys. There’s an aisle down there. Just go ahead and fill up a couple of carts of those. It will give us a nice starting point," said Marine Sgt. Tyler Ciesla.
Ciesla gave the marching orders to Marines gathered at Target in Holyoke and then, it's off to the races. Half a dozen Marines were off, shopping for infants on up to teenagers.
Toys for Tots started accepting applications from local families who need a helping hand this holiday on October 1.
"The family requests are just through the roof from the first of October until now," said Marine Sgt. Evan Johnson.
We're told more than 850 local families have applied so far.
"Well, believe it or not, we actually already have more families signed up at this point then we did last year," Ciesla added.
However, these Marines are up to the challenge.
"The pressure's always on to do better than last year, you know. It’s just, we want to make sure the kids have a nice Christmas. That's what we're here for," Ciesla explained.
Today's take: about $10,000 worth of toys, funded by monetary donations to help fill in the gap from collection sites that will be scattered throughout western Massachusetts, including Western Mass News.
The hardest age to buy for?
"Try to get a bunch of toys for 12 and up because we're missing a lot on the boys and girls side," Johnson added.
Today, with the help of elves from Target, these Marines made a pretty good dent. This is just the beginning of a long holiday season for Toys for Tots, but so worth it.
"I just like to see the smiles on kids’ faces. The families are always appreciative."
Toys for Tots is accepting applications from local families in need until November 21 and there are, of course, ways you can help in this year's fundraiser.
You can drop-off new, unwrapped toys to our Western Mass News studios starting Monday, November 19. Stop by our lobby weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and help bring joy to some children in need this season.
