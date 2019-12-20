SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the days wind down to Christmas, shoppers may be headed to to stores for last minute gifts, but what happens if someone tries to grab your items?
Jeremy Libiszewski, owner of Fighting Arts Academy, says the most important thing is to be alert.
"Awareness, number one. Understanding where you are at all times, where you are parking, is there anybody following you. Those are the main things you want to think about while you are shopping," Libiszewski stated.
Libiszewski tells Western Mass News that there are three quick and easy moves to keep in mind while shopping.
"Instinctively, you will grab your bag, so when I grab and yank it down, stick the hands right inside and downward and try to hit the eyes. Always in and down," explained Libiszewski.
He said attacks are mostly from an angle or from behind.
In this next move, it's important to go in with your elbow to prevent breaking your hand.
"Now, if she has that and I'm still holding on, she's going to take the opposite hand and she's going to come with her elbow. Boom. Another technique is to take your palm and put it straight into the suspect's face and to immediately run away," continued Libiszewski.
And for a final move, if someone is still holding on...
"So as I'm coming up, grab her bag. I yank it. Boom. Between the nose and knees in. Runs away," added Libiszewski.
Libiszewski adds that if you're in a crowded place, it is important to make noise and draw attention to yourself and always know where your exits are.
Once again, Jeremy says the biggest takeaway is be aware and travel in groups, because there is protection in numbers.
