WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 'Avengers: Endgame' is expected to shatter box office records this weekend, as Marvel fans from around the world head to theaters to see how the saga ends.
Some analysts say 'Avengers: Endgame' could make as much as $300 million this weekend in North America.
Many fans that we spoke with tonight say they're excited, because this move is something that's been years in the making.
It's the day Marvel fans have been waiting for.
"I think that," local Marvel fan Francisco Arocho tells us. "This is the generation's Star Wars, and, I think, this is a moment in history that everyone's going to remember."
Christine Velasquez and Francisco Arocho both made their way to the West Springfield Cinemark for the premiere.
They admit they're pretty excited, and that's why they showed up with matching shirts.
"I toned it down, because," stated Velasquez. "I was like, 'Yeah, let's just do t-shirts', and you were embarrassed, so I was like, 'Yeah, that's fine. Let me just put my costume away'."
They say they came ready, having bought their tickets during the pre-sale weeks ago.
"I didn't care what was going on," stated Arocho. "I was glued to my phone, waiting for those tickets to release, and there was already a line."
Emmauel Parilla also bought his tickets well in advance, eighteen of them to be exact, for him and his friends.
"I watched it since I was a kid, so," says Parilla. "It's important. It's something big for me."
Terrell James-Jones, on the other hand, isn't the biggest Marvel fan, but tells Western Mass News he was still excited for the movie.
"I didn't read no comic books growing up," said James-Jones. "A lot of my friends do, but I genuinely like the storyline, the superheroness of it and the super powers."
Do the fans care that the movie is three hours long?
"Absolutely not," added Parilla. "I got ready for that, used the bathroom. I've done everything to prepare for this moment, and yeah, absolutely not. It could've been four and I'd still sit there."
While we won't give any spoilers, the fans have their own hopes of how the movie ends.
"I'm looking forward to seeing Thanos die," stated James-Jones. "You know what I'm saying? He took out the Black Panther. Now, it's time for somebody to take him out."
"I hope," added Velasquez. "Some people come back. I want Thanos to get beat up."
The theatre manager tells us they have several screenings of the film, and not all of their shows are sold out yet.
