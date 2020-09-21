LONDMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local business owner said he finds it ironic they’re struggling to find workers at a time when unemployment is still high.
John Maybury, president of Maybury Material Handling, said that it’s been difficult to find workers for the last few years, but now, it’s become even harder.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge right along for the last 10 or 12 years,” he said. “There hasn’t been as much trade school availability to all students obviously there are trade schools, but high schools and curriculum has gone away from the trade, so it’s been a challenge for 10 to 15 years, but it seems right now it’s actually amplified. You hear that there’s a lot of unemployment, but actually trying to get the talent to come here and apply.”
He said there’s a national shortage of arborists, plumbers and electricians right now, but at Maybury Material Handling, he said they need around six to 10 workers who have some mechanical skills and are honest and hardworking. They also provide on-site job training.
Maybury said the demand for clients needing tree services is increasing with the winter months quickly approaching.
The business is having a job fair Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
