(WGGB/WSHM) -- Revised COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortens the recommended 14-day quarantine time down to as little as seven days.

The move has many people talking and wondering how this will impact them.

Medical experts told us the 14-day quarantine period is not completely out the window.

Even if you feel fine after a week or ten days, you still must get tested and show that negative result to come out of quarantine.

“It still says that if you come into contact with someone that has COVID-19, you should quarantine for the full 14 days. What changes a little bit is that they’re giving you a little ‘get out of jail free card,’” said Dr. Esteban DelPilar with Baystate Health.

That ‘get out of jail free card’ is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now saying it's possible to come out of quarantine in as little as 7 to 10 days.

However, the catch is you cannot show signs of any symptoms and you still have to monitor how you’re feeling.

Otherwise, DelPilar told Western Mass News you should still quarantine the full 14 days.

“If you get a test at day eight or later, you’re completely asymptomatic, and that test comes back negative, you can come out of quarantine, but you still need to monitor your symptoms,” DelPilar added.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has been abundantly cautious when it comes to coronavirus in her city.

LaChapelle told Western Mass News she is embracing this new guidance, but they’re going to stay focused on test results.

“Really looking at tests that are reliable and then contact tracing as soon as a positive result or a false negative comes forward,” LaChapelle said.

On Wednesday, LaChapelle extended the shut down all public buildings - including city hall, public schools, and the Council on Aging - until March 1, 2021. However, with this new information, it gives her more confidence that if they do return kids to the classroom, the quarantine period can be much shorter.

“It's more surety we now folks can get a negative test at day seven and they’re coming back and the chances of infection are much lower,” LaChapelle noted.

Again, medical experts say if you don’t feel fine, then continue to quarantine longer than that 7 to 10 days.