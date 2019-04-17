HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There has been a lot of talk this past week about President Trump's latest proposal to send detained immigrants to sanctuary cities across America, which could include several here in western Mass.
One local mayor is speaking out about it tonight.
The border battle has a new chapter, one that is begging the question, will President Trump send immigrants to sanctuary cities?
The president tweeting:
"Those illegal immigrants who can no longer be legally held will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!"
As of July 2017, Massachusetts is one of seven other states he is referring to.
Within our states, eight cities have legislation that qualifies them as, "sanctuary cities".
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse tells Western Mass News they've been welcoming immigrants into their city since before the term existed.
"There really is no legal definition on what a sanctuary city is," Mayor Morse tells us. "I believe the term 'sanctuary cities' is made up by the right and made up by the president to identify cities that have proclaimed themselves welcoming."
In 2014, Morse signed an executive order that stated the city of Holyoke would not comply with ICE detainee arrests, something, he says, was based on what the city stood for, rather than any political motive.
"We never signed up," says Mayor Morse. "There is no form that says we're a sanctuary city, but the president would consider us a sanctuary city based on my executive order."
That considered, he still does not believe President Trump will live up to his threats.
"He's made a lot of threats around sanctuary cities over the years," adds Mayor Morse. "It was a hollow promise, [and a] hollow statement to rally up his base. What I would say to him is sure, let's see you make it happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.