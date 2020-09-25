SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Golfers took to Francoia Golf Course in Springfield on Friday for the Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic.
The event was originally scheduled for June, but was postponed.
It was lots of fun and our very own Chris Pisano was there.
Mayors from Springfield, Agawam, Chicopee, and West Springfield started the day by putting it out for the "Mayor's Cup".
Western Mass News caught up with Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli, who was excited to participate in the tournament.
"Oh fun, great cause. Great to get out here with the other mayors, Mayor Reichelt, Mayor Vieau, and of course, Mayor Sarno to help out the Spirit of Springfield," Sapelli explained.
The money raised at the tournament will go towards the Spirit of Springfield's future events, including the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast and Bright Nights.
