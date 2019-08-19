SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier, we told you about a new study showing cannabis-related poison control calls for kids in the Baystate have doubled since medical marijuana became legalized.
"We have seen an increase in the emergency department," Dr. Gerald Beltran tells us.
Dr. Gerald Beltran is chief of Pre-Hospital and Disaster Medicine at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
"These kids come in. There's case reports of seizures. There've been case reports of stopping breathing and things of that nature, so it can be very intense in certain situations," Dr. Beltran tells us.
Dr. Beltran tells Western Mass News the number of children coming into the emergency department who've mistakenly taken mom or dad's or another adult's marijuana product is on the rise since medical and recreational marijuana became legal in Massachusetts.
Most often, he says, the culprits are edibles, pot products that look like chocolate, gummies, or candy.
"The worst intoxication tends to be with the younger children or the very old. We see some of the effects. Sometimes apnea, coma, and death has sometimes happened," stated Dr. Beltran.
Baystate's findings, he says, reflect what researchers at UMass Amherst recently discovered.
After medical marijuana became legal, cannabis-related calls coming into the regional Poison Control Center at Boston Children's Hospital doubled.
Dr. Beltran says small bodies just can't handle it.
"They are more predisposed to having some of the more dangerous side effects. More so than the adults, because adults are bigger, the volume of distribution. It's got more area to go, but children have less so," says Dr. Beltran.
As Baystate collects its own data on cannabis exposure and children, Dr. Beltran says the UMass study serves as a reminder for adults to lock up their pot, and keep it out of the reach of children.
UMass researchers say most of the exposures resulted in moderate and minor effects.
Four cases did result in major effects.
However, no deaths were reported.
