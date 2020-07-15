SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many have wondered if the coronavirus would go away during the summer months due to the warm weather, similar to the flu.
Also, will that air conditioner that’s blowing around spread germs?
The heat and humidity that has been sticking around western Massachusetts has people wondering if the weather pattern is killing off the coronavirus.
Some viruses, such as the flu, tend to slow down during the summer months and survive during the cold winter, but what about the coronavirus?
“It doesn’t seem to the be the case because here we are with the southern states, where they are quite warm and humid and they are having severe outbreaks of COVID-19,” said Louise Cardellina, physician assistant with AFC Urgent Care.
Cardellina said so far, there have been no studies that prove the heat and humidity can kill the coronavirus.
Although Massachusetts is seeing a lower number of COVID-19 cases, Cardellina added it has nothing to do with the weather.
“Here in Massachusetts, we are doing great right now and I do believe it’s because we are following those guidelines. I see most people outside wearing masks and keeping their distance,” Cardellina added.
The warm temps are also forcing people to put on their air conditioners to stay cool, but Cardellina said the A/C might have the potential to spread germs since they are confined to one area.
“It might be worth looking into air filters that do clean out every small particles and it might catch any particles that might be around and certainly allergens,” Cardellina explained.
Cardellina told Western Mass News she understands wearing a mask in the heat is uncomfortable, so here’s a few tips.
“You could wear a mask that has a little bit of room in them, that could be helpful, and just limit your time outside. Go into the air conditioner and go back out again,” Cardellina noted.
However, she wanted to make sure everyone understands the importance of wearing a mask, even if the heat makes it difficult.
“If we wear our masks and slow down the virus, we will get ahead of the virus and be doing testing and anyone who comes back positive, we will catch really quickly, they quarantine and don’t infect anyone else, and the numbers will start to drop,” Cardellina said.
