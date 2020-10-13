SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Johnson and Johnson has now halted its vaccine trial after a volunteer contracted an unexplained illness.

Local health experts are weighing in on this development.

According to Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, this is actually normal when coming up with a cure, especially when trying to develop a vaccine in the middle of a pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness' Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said Monday it has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers.

“This is a standard part of conducting vaccine trials. It is not anything that should draw increased concern or alarm. It is actually important that pharmaceutical companies, vaccine makers take the diligence and the time to explore and study each type of reaction if they're serious, before continuing to progress,” Roose explained.

Roose reacted Tuesday to news coming out of Johnson and Johnson.

In a statement on their website, the company said:

“We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials...due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.”

Roose told Western Mass News that he thinks the next steps will depend on what more is learned about the unexpected illness, like if the shot could have potential side effects.

“At this point, I would expect to wait and hear more about what that was that will impact the continuation of their trial. We have had other manufacturers do similar things in response to neurologic, potential neurologic side effects and that has resulted in the suspension of some of the continuation of their trials in some areas, but not globally,” Roose noted.

Baystate epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Haessler agrees halting a trial is not unusual.

“There are multiple vaccine candidates that are in clinical trials now and they are halted for safety reasons if they crop up,” Haessler added.

There is no solid timeline for an approved vaccine to be readily available to everyone, but Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno believes we are going to be in this new normal for quite some time.

“I know the powers that be are working very hard to get a vaccine, but I think the new fashion wear is going to be masks for a little while,” Sarno said.

Now, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is one of six currently being tested in the U.S. and it’s one of four in the most advanced stage - Phase 3.