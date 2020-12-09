(WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan continues with more on how the rollout process was determined.

Phoebe Walker is a member of the vaccine advisory committee from western Massachusetts and she is the director of community services at the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

Walker said Wednesday that she believes she was selected to represent both western Massachusetts and the public health sector. She said the process of figuring out who should get the lifesaving vaccine first included a lot of back and forth.

“As you can imagine, it’s a real challenge to try to figure out whether you’re trying to prioritize one group or another,” Walker explained.

Walker works in local public health and government in franklin county, but when she was appointed to the Massachusetts Vaccine Advisory Committee, her experience was put to the test on a statewide stage - deciding who would be first to get the potentially lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.

“We definitely spent a lot of time looking at the two different sets of recommendations from national groups and trying to figure out how that would play out in Massachusetts,” Walker noted.

Walker told Western Mass News the committee noticed gaps in the national sets of guidelines and sought to ensure everyone would know what phase they were in.

“Things like personal care attendant, or people in group homes of young people, you know. There were specific populations that we didn’t see in the national recommendations,” Walker explained.

When the committee drafted their first rollout plan in the fall, they used a conservative number of doses as an estimate.

Now, Walker said she is thrilled the Bay State will receive more than she expected.

“We had to work really painfully hard to try to figure out what you could do with just 40,000 vaccines and knowing that there’s a lot more means that a lot more of the people who we really struggled to prioritize, you know, to figure out the relative priority will be able to be vaccinated in the same phase,” Walker said.

Walker said the state’s vaccine policy when it comes to tracking the number of people who get the shot is that anyone administering the vaccine - a doctor’s office or a pharmacist - must report their figures to the state within 24 hours.