HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local memorabilia stores are already seeing increased demand for Kobe Bryant items from jerseys with his number to autographs.
Kobe Bryant was already one of those basketball players with the respect and admiration of everyone who follows the game.
With his untimely death, more people want a token of his career to remember him by.
Sports memorabilia takes up that corner of the market for true fans who want to remember every amazing play, catch, and throw in an athlete's career, but when a famous athlete dies suddenly, memorabilia becomes the memory that player leaves behind.
The news of Bryant's death from a helicopter crash on Sunday shocked the country.
James Dent, owner of Sports Zone in the Holyoke Mall, told Western Mass News via Skype that fans reaction to Bryant's death was immediate, especially those looking for his Lakers jerseys.
"We only had a couple of them, so those sold, I think, within the first hour of his passing," Dent explained.
Dent claimed those jerseys could be difficult to find in stores, saying the NBA tends to stop making a player's number after they retire.
Once Bryant is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he expects throwback jerseys will come back.
"What will happen is they probably will make a lot more than they would normally make when he gets inducted to the Hall of Fame this year," Dent noted.
Because Bryant reached legendary status, he didn't autograph too many items, making it rare to start.
Dent now expects the demand for his signature, something only Bryant could uniquely create, will continue to rise within the next month.
"Because, of course, there will be no more signing for Kobe...same thing with Earnhardt. It declares a certain price," Dent said.
While Dent said the jump in demand for a late player's memorabilia isn't uncommon, he understands why Bryant is, and always has been, in a memorable league of his own.
"Sometimes, people will have a certain player and no matter where they go, they just stick with them...so Kobe, huge following, so a lot of people followed him and that’s why they just want something from him," Dent added.
We're told tonight, a group of local Bryant fans will be gathering at the Hall of Fame to show their respect for the player. They told us they will hold a moment of silence at 8:24, the two numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers.
