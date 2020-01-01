HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New Year's is a time many people make resolutions with themselves and often times, those resolutions revolve around physical health, but as a local mental health expert explains, making goals for your mental health is just as important.
"New Year's is a time for goal setting for most people," Jackie Evans, the general manager of Snap Fitness in Hampden, tells us.
If you're ringing in the New Year with resolutions, you're not alone.
"A lot of people start thinking about fitness goals," stated Evans.
Jackie says they see a boom in business every year around this time.
"We absolutely do, but our biggest thing is trying to retain those members, because most of the time, people set goals and we see them fall off in their first three months actually," explained Evans.
And no matter what your goals are, Jackie tells Western Mass News it's important to give yourself the time to accomplish them.
"A lot of people think, 'Oh, twenty-one days. I'll build that habit', but it actually takes ninety days to build a habit," says Evans.
Jackie's suggestion is starting small.
"I think a lot of people get caught up in going too hard and making goals that are too big, so I always recommend setting realistic goals, to start small with expectations," continued Evans.
Something that Kimberly Lee with the Mental Health Association in Springfield agrees with.
"Physicians are actually encouraging people to have micro resolutions. Rather than trying to take on a large and overwhelming resolutions, start with something small that is much more achievable, that can serve as a step towards you achieving your goal," said Lee.
She tells Western Mass News that while many people focus on physical health, it's also a good time to revaluate your mental health.
"Just as we attend our annual physical once a year, we need to resolve to take care of our mental health. As our clinicians will often say, New Year's is a good chance to resolve to do things differently in our life, but it's not the only point in the year that we can resolve to do things differently, less of, better, or more of," stated Lee.
But no matter what your goals center around, both Kimberly and Jackie agree, sticking to your goals is the most important thing.
"As a personal trainer, I want to see people succeed," added Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.