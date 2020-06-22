SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- For the first time in months, people in Massachusetts are able to eat in restaurants, try on clothes in fitting rooms and receive close contact services.
Today begins step two of Phase 2 in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.
Western Mass News is answering viewer questions about social distancing and the virus as more people begin to venture out of their homes.
It’s been said before that just because things are reopening, doesn’t mean the virus is gone.
“Be prepared for it to be a different experience than what you were used to,” UMass Microbiologist Erika Hamilton said.
Restaurants are allowed to reopen, not with state-imposed capacity limits, but spacing restrictions.
People are asked to cover their mouths except for when they are eating at their table, which led to the first viewer question about wearing a mask for an extended period of time and the fear of breathing in toxins.
“When we breathe out, we breathe out a little bit of oxygen and then some carbon dioxide,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said mask-wearing won’t make people breathe in something toxic, although it can feel uncomfortable in the summer heat.
“The carbon dioxide you breathe, can cause problems sometimes if you have a buildup of it in your body, but if you’re just wearing a disposable mask or a regular cloth mask, that should not happen,” she said.
Beginning this week, office spaces are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity. One Western Mass News viewer asked if a person needs to be re-tested for COVID-19 if they still have certain symptoms after 10 days or more. Hamilton said it depends on the symptom.
“With no taste or smell, it seems to be taking a long time to come back,” she said.
She said with this symptom in particular, people should monitor the length of time it takes for senses to come back
“There are people who are not regaining their sense of smell and taste even after having recovered for weeks, if not months,” she said. “If you fall into that category, make sure you call your doctor and have a conversation about it.”
Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and personal training are also able to resume.
Hamilton said of all the infection control practices people should be looking out for when in public, masks are the most critical.
“There’s a few preliminary studies coming out that are indicating that face masks do really help reduce the spread of the disease because it’s catching those aerosolized droplets in your mouth,” she said.
More than anything, Hamilton said looking out for service providers in masks should be the main indicator of safety. She said if many employees are not wearing masks, you should be wary.
