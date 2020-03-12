AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The push for personal hygiene is increasing with health officials encouraging everyone to keep your hands clean of bacteria.
When it comes to cleaning your hands with soap versus hand sanitizer, which is best to combat the coronavirus?
"For all Americans, it is essential everyone take extra precautions and practice good hygiene," stated President Donald Trump.
The message of hygiene has been repeatedly pushed from state, local, and national leaders as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, something UMass professor and microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton says is because of how the virus spreads.
"The real problem that happens is that if the virus is on your hands, it would infect you, but people are always touching their faces," Dr. Hamilton tells us.
That's why she says it's important to clean your hands multiple times throughout the day.
"Get your hands nice and soapy, have the water at a comftorable temp, and wash vigorously for twenty seconds," explained Dr. Hamilton.
But we wanted to know, when it comes to washing your hands with soap verses using hand sanitizer, which one is best?
"That depends on the circumstance you find your self in. Normally, I'd say hand washing with a lot of soap,. However, we've always been in public bathrooms where dozens of people have used the sink," continued Dr. Hamilton.
That's why Dr Hamilton says, before you reach for soap or hand sanitizer, there's a few things you should consider.
"If you're at home or at a friend's house where the bathroom is clean, hand washing is best, but if you are in a public restroom where the sink looks sketchy, you feel like a lot of a people have been in there, I use hand sanitizer in that circumstance," said Dr. Hamilton.
She says if you see pooling water near the faucet or on the counter, it's a sure sign bacteria is lingering on the surface and when that's the case, hand sanitizer is your best option.
"Just hand sanitizer alone for the flu and coronavirus will work, so that is sufficient to kill those viruses. Hand washing is still better, but if you're in a bathroom that looks dirty, hand sanitizer is best," added Dr. Hamilton.
