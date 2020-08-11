SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many have questions and concerns about sending their children back to school.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into the possibility of spreading COVID-19 during lunch breaks when masks are off and how to stop the spread.
A local parent reached out to Western Mass News School Authority via email concerned about students spreading COVID-19 during lunch or snack breaks when masks would be off.
“It’s possible,” said UMass Amherst Microbiologist Erika Hamilton.
Hamilton discussed how to prevent the spread during lunchtime at school.
“One of the things that schools can do is instead of putting all of the students in one giant cafeteria, they can have the students eat lunch in classrooms,” she said. “It would help to reduce the students spreading to each other.”
Hamilton said that would be modeled off of the success of other countries.
“In some of the countries that have opened schools back up again, that’s what they are doing,” she said. “They are having kids eat lunch in the classroom or for play or meals. They have cohorts, groups of students that are always together, the same 10 students that are together at recess, eat lunch together.”
She has other tips for parents to prepare, too.
“Remind your child not to share utensils and not share food with other kids is important,” she said. “The school will have to set up barriers between the children ensuring that there’s extra staff on hand to make sure the kids aren’t sitting right next to each other. They’re spread out.”
When it comes to the school itself, as seen with the state guidelines for schools to reopen, fresh air and increased airflow will help mitigate the spread.
“If you are in a school that has windows that can open, some don’t or they don’t open during lunch, is there a way to increase or alter the ventilation in the school so you’re getting more airflow through rooms,” she said.
Overall, Hamilton said it seems as if COVID does not spread among younger children as fast as adults, but more research needs to be done.
If someone or their child is immunocompromised, they should call their pediatrician to discuss the best course of action for them.
