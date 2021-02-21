EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- To kick off engineers week, four New England middle school engineering teams competed virtually in a regional future cities competition.
Birchland Park Middle School in East Longmeadow took home first prize with their city’s design.
“So the winner is Lunar City, Birchland Park is the winner that will be going on to nationals this year,” Future Cities’ Reed Brockman said.
Birchland Park Middle School in East Longmeadow tied for first prize in Saturday’s DiscoverE’s Future Cities Competition, a non-profit educational program that allows middle school students to imagine, design, and build cities of the future.
This year's theme is living on the moon, which inspired Birchland students to create a futuristic city that uses two moon resources to keep its residents safe and healthy.
Suzanne Collins, Birchland Park’s Engineering Team leader, and her team of nine middle schoolers have been working since November to create “Lunar City."
“Our city is at the northern rim of the Peary Crater, close to the North Pole. Some of the features of this location are that it would provide a relatively stable temperature and is also near a permanently shadowed area that may contain some quality of frozen water,” Birchland Park sixth-grader Tessa Pellegrino said.
The team met twice a week virtually to bring their idea to life.
Collins said the competition has been about more than just winning for her team.
“The kids get to show off what they do, and they get real feedback from real engineers who treat them so respectfully to me that really is the culmination. The best part is the kids have been learning, and they realize wow, engineering is real, and there are real people out in the world doing this,” Collins said.
But to come in first place was an even better surprise.
“I was like there’s no way we’re going to win this, and then when they said our school, I was like what that’s crazy,” Birchland Park eighth-grader Cassie Callahan said.
The team will now move on to compete against teams from around the world virtually at DiscoverE’s Future Cities Finals Competition in April.
