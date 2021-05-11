PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story you will only see on Western Mass News.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education strongly recommended school districts to not hold proms this year.
When Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School canceled theirs a group of moms decided to plan their own.
One mother said seniors missed out on too much over the last year. That’s why they’re holding their own prom so students don’t have to miss out on another big event.
“They said no to prom so we said we’re gonna have our own prom,” senior Josh McGrath said.
McGrath, a senior at Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School was devastated when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his junior prom in 2020.
One year later his senior prom was about to see the same fate.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing and it’s part of high school you don’t wanna leave high school without all of your high school experiences,” Josh said.
But this time he said he and his mom weren’t taking no for an answer.
“It’s been overwhelming only because we know how important it is for these kids. They want the prom, and they were all very disappointed,” mom Deborah McGrath said.
Last month the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education strongly recommended school districts cancel prom, eventually leading Pathfinder to follow suit. Instead, the school is planning a picnic field trip for the class of 2021.
The news came as a huge disappointment for students and families. That’s why Deborah McGrath and a group of moms decided to start planning their own outdoor prom with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines in place.
“We had to find a DJ, a photographer, food, we have a food truck coming,” Deborah said.
Also reserving an ice cream truck, games, and a photo booth, she said it’s a loaded task. The moms are planning every aspect of the night themselves.
“Top to bottom anything you would need to plan we are planning right from the lights to the dance floor and everything,” Deborah explained.
The McGrath family said Pathfinder students are excited to finally experience something they’ve looked forward to for far too long.
“So far the response has been great. We have a lot of people saying they’re going to come I think giving out a lot of invitations letting people know it’s happening,” Deborah said.
While it may not be the typical prom seniors envision, Deborah said it’s important to plan a night that will be remembered for students who have missed out on so much.
“I’m excited; I want these kids to have this experience. It’s not the traditional setting. It’s not a school-planned event it’s a private event, but we need them to be there we want every Pathfinder senior to know that they’re invited,” Deborah said.
Deborah said the Palmer town manager gave his blessing to hold the prom in Pulaski Park. Tickets for students are $30. For more information email pathfinderprom2021@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.