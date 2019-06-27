AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of bikers gathered tonight in Agawam for the first time since that deadly crash in New Hampshire last Friday that killed seven motorcyclists and injured three others.
This was all part of the weekly Destination Bike Night that is held in western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Bikers told Western Mass News that tonight's gathering took on a completely new meaning
The Agawam Polish Club welcomed hundreds of bikers Thursday night for Destination Bike Night.
Started five years ago, it's an opportunity for bikers to put some miles on their bikes and get together at a new location every week.
If you ask a biker, they'll tell you it's not just a lifestyle, but a community.
That's why news of last week's crash, which killed seven members of the Marine Jarheads Motorcycle Club, is still hard to process.
Stuart Plati is a member of the Renegade Souls Motorcycle Club.
"It took the whole community by surprise and it hurt," Plati tells us.
"I was actually really shocked. Something like this should never happen, you know? Both people in cars, people on bikes. We all have to be vigilant. Everybody wants to get home, and that's our main goal. We want to get home to our loved ones," says Bob Kine-Alves of Throttle Rocker Magazine.
The bikers tell Western Mass News that the motorcycle clubs are well known for their fundraising efforts for a variety of different causes.
"The programs that these guys support on a regular basis is just absolutely phenomenal and I couldn't be prouder," said Kine-Alves.
Now, with seven families mourning the deaths of their loved ones and three others recovering from physical and emotional injuries after the crash…
"A lot of people want to help. They want to help the families, they want to show support, and they want to do whatever they can do to help in any way they can," added Plati.
That's why Brian Miller with Honor and Remember, an organization that supports the families of fallen soldiers, is partnering with Agawam Cinemas.
They'll have a screening of the movie 'Wild Hogs', with all the money going to support the families.
"Our thoughts, our prayers, and our condolences to those families and know that there's plenty of people out there in the community. Whether they ride a motorcycle, a veteran or just a person that supports the military, there's plenty of people out there willing to help," said Miller.
If you'd like to go to that viewing to support the families, that'll be taking place at 7:30 on July 9.
