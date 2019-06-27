PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly a week after the horrific New Hampshire motorcycle crash, the community continues to mourn.
Many are organizing and holding events in honor of seven people who lost their lives.
Mark Lloyd, chapter president of the Palmer Christian Motorcyclists Association, told us they are ready to take part in what's being called the 'Memorial Ride for the Fallen Seven.'
"We're a different breed of people. When were out on the bike, we call it wind therapy," said Lloyd.
Lloyd told us that veterans see motorcycling riding as more than a hobby. They gravitate towards it for the sense of community and the ability to serve within those organizations.
"Us vets served our country for a reason. We wanted to serve, so maybe that still in our blood," Lloyd added.
No matter what organization you ride with, when tragedy hits, you rally together.
"There's got to be over 1,000 clubs in New England area here. The Jarhead motorcycle club, the American Legion club, or Road Riders for Jesus. We're one big happy family and we will always pull together," Lloyd explained.
That is just what they are doing on July 6 at the 'Memorial Ride for the Fallen Seven' organized by the New Hampshire Patriot Guard Riders.
"Thirteen staging areas. They are all going to meet up at The Broken Spoke at 12 noon, where they will ride up to the town where the incident happened and do some sort of vigil," Lloyd added.
You don't have to ride a motorcycle to participate. Lloyd told us anyone is welcome to stand at the side of the road to show their support.
Meanwhile, memorial services for the victims have begun. The first funeral is scheduled for Friday.
For more information on the memorial ride, CLICK HERE.
