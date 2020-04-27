AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has many people at home binge-watching their favorite TV shows and movies on their must-see lists.
However, with theaters off-limits right now, one local cinema is offering curbside pickup for a movie theater-like experience at home.
The coroanvirus pandemic is keeping many people at home and away from some of their favorite places, like movie theaters.
Kimberly Wheeler, owner of Agawam Cinemas, told Western Mass News that the atmosphere is heartbreaking.
"It's really depressing, it's very morose. The staff is obviously out of jobs right now and they're kind of upset,” Wheeler said.
Going from seats filled with movie-goers to no one has been painful for the business.
"It literally went to zero. I mean we were operating one day and then one day, it was like close the doors, the screens are dark, the employees are gone. It's the most depressing scenario,” Wheeler noted.
On a mission to make the best of the situation, Wheeler and volunteers are doing what they can to make out for lost business.
“We need to bring something in and if the federal funding's not going to do it, then we have to do everything we can at the end of the day to stay alive during this time,” Wheeler said.
Even though you can’t go to the theater to see a movie right now, a curbside pick-up is available to bring the movie experience back home with you.
“Fountain soda, candies, we're trying to put together some cute combos with the collectible cups that we have in stock,” Wheeler said.
Of course, there’s popcorn.
“You pull up, you place your orders ahead of time with us, so everything is popped fresh to order,” Wheeler said.
Ordering online and paying with either cash or PayPal, customers are coming from all around.
"We're getting emails from everywhere, I mean Greenfield, Easthampton, and Granville,” Wheeler explained.
At this point, Wheeler said they can only afford to be open twice a week.
“At least one weekday and a Saturday for now, but if we're able to get into the second round of payroll funding, then we're going to open up every day for limited hours,” Wheeler noted.
Once the state re-opens, they'll do what they call a ‘soft open.’
"We're going to do private rentals, so bring the family that you were quarantined with, grab some friends who you trust to social distance, and sit on the other side of the room,” Wheeler noted.
