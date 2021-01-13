(WGGB/WSHM) -- A small business in western Massachusetts is making moves to support locally owned restaurants as they work to stay afloat amid the pandemic.
Five College Movers, a moving service in western Massachusetts, is going above and beyond to help out area restaurants by creating an initiative called ‘Take Out Tuesday.’
Seeing the need to help out local restaurant owners whose businesses have suffered in the pandemic, Five College Movers created the ‘Take Out Tuesday’ initiative where they Venmo $40 to a random person and they choose a small restaurant in the area for a meal.
The only requirement: that person must post a 45 second video of what they like about the restaurant and send it back.
Phil Bronner with Five College Movers told Western Mass News that in doing so, they'll share the video on their social media platforms and draw attention to these local restaurants.
Bronner said being a part of a small business himself, he hopes this idea will be a win-win for both parties.
"We're definitely a small business and we got lucky. We didn't know if we were going to have to shut down or what, but we just wanted to pay it forward and help people too…Social media is a weapon in today's day and age and we just figured we could do something small like that,” Bronner explained.
Bronner told us these restaurants have been so appreciative of this effort and are reposting on their social media sites, so Five College Movers also gets the recognition they deserve.
Bronner said the goal this winter is to step up their efforts even more and hand out more free meals. He also urged people to tip.
If you want to support this ‘Take Out Tuesday’ initiative, you can find more information online.
