SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last night, NASA announced that it discovered water on the sunny side of the moon for the first time.
Springfield Science Museums explained to Western Mass News that NASA has known since 2009 that there's water on the moon, but that water was found locked in ice on the permanently dark side of the moon.
This new discovery was made from a high-altitude aircraft using an infrared telescope.
"It's really important. Number one because the physics and phenomenology behind it, the fact that there's water trapped inside probably inside these glassy nodules on the sunlit side is something we never knew, so now that means more than likely, there's more water distributed across the surface of the moon than was ever known before and that water may be accessible to future astronauts," said Michael Kerr with the Springfield Science Museum.
Kerr said NASA will probably start to pay more attention to this as it plans to send an astronaut to the moon by 2024. He also said it's possible that the moon could serve as a base where astronauts go to extract water before heading to Mars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.