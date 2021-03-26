(WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic forced a local musician, who had relocated to the Big Apple, to return to western Massachusetts for longer than expected. With the help of other artists in the area, Tyler Conroy used his time at home to make his first full length album and launch a clothing line aimed at helping others.
Conroy is a musician originally from Conway. He moved to New York City back in 2017 to pursue his dreams and was performing nearly every weekend. That is until the pandemic hit. In March 2020, he came back to western Massachusetts to quarantine for what he thought would just be a few weeks.
“…And I was like maybe this should be the time when I just start working on an album I’ve wanted to work on for the last four years,” Conroy said.
What he expected to be a short trip turned into a nearly eight month stay, but by the end of it, Conroy had created a six-track album with other western Massachusetts talent.
The album was recorded in Turners Falls, which is one of the places Conroy first found his love for music.
“It was the first time I ever felt like myself,” Conroy added.
After going through a break-up, Conroy told Western Mass News the best way to express how he was feeling was through songwriting.
His first single "Band Camino" debuted Friday and is a snippet of his album titled "Feels" which is expected to be released this summer.
“This song will also serve as kind of a testament to him to just be like this is how I want to remember you, this is how I want to remember us, but now, we just have to grow,” Conroy said.
"Grow" is what inspired Conroy's line of merchandise. All proceeds from his t-shirts and crew necks benefit a nonprofit in New York City that helps to end youth homelessness.
Conroy told Western Mass News he hopes his music and clothing bring people a sense of comfort during these difficult times.
“I went to a really dark place making these songs because they were just in a very vulnerable place for me, but in it, I found light and so now, I’m excited that I can hopefully bring this light to people who may be going through similar situations or who just need some light in their life right now,” Conroy explained.
For more information on Conroy's album and clothing line, you can CLICK HERE.
