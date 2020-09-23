SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, Bishop Talbert Swan, is reacting to the grand jury indictment in relation to the Breonna Taylor case.
Bishop Swan told us the decision is a travesty of justice.
This comes after former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been charged with first degree wanton endangerment for his actions the night Taylor was killed.
Hankison has not been charged in her death.
The two other officers at the shooting have not been charged.
Swan told Western Mass News these charges were long awaited, but they fall far too short.
“To come to this after six months long of waiting to find that no one is going to be held accountable for her murder is heartbreaking to the nation, to Miss Palmer, her mother, her family, to the residents of Kentucky, Black people across America, but once again, we see an innocent Black life has been taken and no one is held responsible for it,” Swan explained.
He said the nation is mourning as demonstrators have gathered in Kentucky.
Coming up on Western Mass News Eleven@11, we hear from local activists with more on why they say these charges are not enough.
